Eagles start slow in loss to Skyhawks

DURANGO, Colo. — The Fort Lewis Skyhawks outscored Chadron State 24-11 in the first quarter en route to defeating the Eagles, 83-88, in Durango, Colorado on Saturday.

Chadron State falls to 3-13 and 1-6 in conference play, while Fort Lewis improves to 10-2 overall and 5-1 in the RMAC.

“We showed up tonight,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “The scored didn’t really show it but I’m proud of the girls for their effort tonight.”

The Skyhawk’s opened the game on a 14-2 scoring run and led by nine points after CSC outscored Fort Lewis 24-20 in the second period.

Fort Lewis outscored the Eagles by four in both the third and fourth quarter.

CSC lowered the deficit to nine with 7:28 left in the fourth period, but Fort Lewis scored eight straight points to extend their lead.

“We kept fighting and I loved to see that tonight,” Raymer said.

CSC committed 18 turnovers, leading to 27 points for the Skyhawks, versus six points for CSC on the home team’s nine giveaways.

The Eagle’s shot 39.1 percent (25-64) from the field, while Fort Lewis hit 44.6 percent (33-74) of their shots. Chadron State was outrebounded in the loss 47-38. CSC had 16 assists, compared to 18 for Fort Lewis.

For the third time this season, CSC made 10 threes, on 25 attempts for 40 percent. The Skyhawks were 7-19 from three and 10-17 from the charity stripe. CSC only shot 11 free throws, making six of them.

For the second straight night, Taryn Foxen and Melisa Kadic scored in double-digits to lead the Eagles. Foxen had 22 points and Kadic had 18, with both making four three pointers. Foxen had a team high seven rebounds.

Katrina Chandler led both teams with 19 points, followed by Jordan Vasquez with 18 and Jordan Carter with 15.

Charon State returns home on Friday the 10 and Saturday the 11 as they host the conference’s Utah teams.