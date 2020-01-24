Eagles to visit Mountain Lions, Orediggers

CHADRON, Neb. — January 23, 2020 — The Chadron State College basketball teams will make their final trip of the season to Colorado this weekend to play Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday night and Colorado School of Mines on Saturday night. Those teams will visit the Eagles two weeks later.

Both of the men’s teams on the Eagles’ slate took their lumps while playing in South Dakota last weekend. Black Hills State edged Colorado Springs 66-64 and Colorado Mines 65-61 while upstart South Dakota Mines thumped the Mountain Lions 71-49 and the Orediggers 84-69.

The Colorado Springs men are now 10-6 overall and 6-5 in the conference. Colorado Mines is 11-7 and 7-4. The Eagles are 3-15 and 2-10.

Padiet Wang, a 6-4 senior, leads the Mountain Lions in scoring with a 15.8-point average. Blend Avdili, a 6-6 senior, is next on the scoring list at 12.3 a game and leads the Lions with 39 3-pointers. Alijah Comithier, a 6-5 freshman, is averaging 9.3 points and recently tallied 29 against Adams State.

Mason Baker, a six-foot junior, is Mines’ top gun at 16.1 points a game. He’s followed by Brendan Sullivan, a 6-6 sophomore, who is averaging 14.4 points and is shooting 57 percent (32-57) from 3-point territory. Junior Michael Glenn is averaging 11.1 and paces the Mines’ rebounders at 6.7 a game.

None of the top seven scorers for the Orediggers is a senior.

The South Dakota teams also swept the Colorado Springs women last weekend. Black Hills won 79-62 and the Lady Hardrockers prevailed 74-58. South Dakota Mines also topped the Colorado Mines women 61-54 in overtime, but the Lady Orediggers won 64-53 at Spearfish.

The Lady Lions are now 4-13 for the season and 3-8 in the RMAC. The Colorado Mines women are 9-7 and 6-5. The CSC women are 4-16 and 2-9.

The only double-figure scorer for the season for Colorado Springs is Abby Feichert at 10.9 a game.

Colorado Mines’ six-foot sophomore Denali Pinto leads the RMAC ladies in scoring at 19.3 per game and poured in 30 on Jan. 30 at Westminster when the Lady Griffins sustained their only conference setback of the season, 80-70.

Pinto is also the busiest and best free throw shooter in the league, making 102 of 114 for 89.5 percent.

The Chadron State women’s top scorer for the season is junior Taryn Foxen at 14.2 a game. Senior Melisa Kadic is next at 10.6. Soph Jori Peters ranks third at 9.3.