Eagles use big plays to top Cowboys 41-7

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — November 2, 2019 — The Chadron State Eagles made some big plays on all sides of the ball and came away with a 41-7 victory over New Mexico Highlands during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game in Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Eagles, who are now 5-4 for the season and 4-4 in the conference. They have scored at least 40 points in each of the victories.

The Eagles didn’t get off to a rousing start, leading just 14-0 at halftime. But they had no turnovers, set up their first touchdown with a punt return, blocked a field goal attempt that kept the Cowboys off the scoreboard in the first half and cashed in on two big interception returns.

The Eagles finished the day with 374 yards of total offense, their low for the season, but limited Highlands to 297.

“Offensively, it took us a little longer to figure out what would work against their defense,” Head Coach Jay Long said. “It came down to us executing and, with Elijah Myles having another great day to go with big plays by the defense and special teams, we ended up putting 41 points on the board.”

Myles, a sophomore tailback from California, finished with 27 carries for 158 yards and has rushed for 514 yards in the last three games. He scored both of the first half touchdowns.

The first was on a two-yard burst the next play after versatile Cole Thurness had returned a punt 38 yards.

The second came on Myles’ 19-yard run three plays after linebacker Tyler Lewis had intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 44 yards. A 22-yard pass from quarterback Dalton Holst to wide receiver Tevon Wright was included in the quick-strike TD.

Highlands threatened near the end of the first half, but 6-foot-5 Juan Estrada, who normally plays offensive tackle, blocked the Cowboys’ field goal attempt.

The Eagles went ahead 17-0 midway in the second period, when freshman Colton Dolder kicked a 21-yard field goal after Holst and Wright had hooked up on a 37-yard pass.

On its next possession, Chadron State used 10 plays to go 78 yards for a two-yard touchdown toss from Holst to Wright after Myles had gained 36 yards on three carries to open the drive.

The Eagles clinched the outcome early in the fourth frame by scoring twice on big time plays that pushed their lead to 38-0. The first occurred when Thurness outran a defender to take Holst’s pass 58 yards to the end zone. Less than two minutes later freshman safety Cole Condon stepped in front of Highlands’ intended receiver and romped 88 yards to the opposite end of the field for another CSC touchdown.

The latter is the fifth longest interception return in Eagles’ history.

The Cowboys, now 1-7 for the season, got their only touchdown with 7:52 left in the game when quarterback Ramone Atkins went the final yard. The 75-yard drive included runs of 19 and 33 yards by Shawntay Mills and an 18-yard pass from Atkins to Darrell McIntyre.

The Eagles wrapped up the scoring on Dolder’s 27-yard field goal after alternate running back Priest Jennings had a 21-yard run.

The Eagles will host South Dakota School of Mines this coming Saturday.

CSC NMHU

First Downs 22 14

Total Net Yards 374 297

Rushes, Yards 36-178 43-121

Passing Yard 196 175

Passing 12-28-0 9-24-2

Return Yards 179 53

Punts, Ave. 6-36.8 8-43.8

Fumbles, Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties, Yards 4-29 5-71

Chadron State 7 7 10 17 —41

N.M. Highlands 0 0 0 7 —-7

First Quarter

CSC– Elijah Myles 2 run ( Will Morgan kick)

Second Quarter

CSC–Myles 19 run (Morgan kick)

Third Quarter

CSC– Colton Dolder 21 field goal.

CSC– Tevon Wright 2 pass from Dalton Holst (Morgan kick)

Fourth Quarter

CSC– Cole Thurness 58 pass from Holst (Morgan kick)

NMHU–Ramone Atkins 1 run (Israel) Farfan kick)

CSC–Dolder 27 field goal