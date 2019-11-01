Eagles visit Cowboys tomorrow

CHADRON, Neb. — October 31, 2019 — After winning their third straight game and evening their record at 4-4, the Chadron State Eagles will be favored again Saturday when they visit New Mexico Highlands. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

The Cowboys are 1-6 for the season. Their only victory is a 17-13 decision over Black Hills State two weeks ago in Las Vegas Last Saturday, during a game marred by high winds and cold in Rapid City, South Dakota Mines scored on a five-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds remaining to nip Highlands 8-7.

Mines also added a safety after blocking a Cowboys’ punt. The two teams combined to throw just 32 passes, completing 10. Twenty-five penalties for 217 yards were called.

Offensively, Highlands had its best game of the season against Black Hills State. Led by junior running back James Budgett with 18 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown, the Cowboys rolled up 404 total net yards.

The Cowboys also jumped out to leads of 10-0 and 13-7 against Colorado School of Mines, which remains undefeated, but eventually fell to the Orediggers 42-13.

For the most part, the Cowboys have struggled offensively. They are averaging just 11 points a game, have rushed for only 108 yards a game and completed just 50 of 152 passes for 779 yards. Ten of their passes have been picked off and none of their receivers has caught more than eight.

The Highlands defense is “fast and physical,” according to CSC Offensive Coordinator Logan Masters , and can’t be taken lightly. He added that the Eagles expect to be without two of their most explosive skill position players, tailback Stevann Brown and inside receiver Jackson Dickerson , again on Saturday because of injuries.

The Eagles had perhaps their best game last Saturday while snapping Dixie State’s six-game winning streak, 40-27, in St. George, Utah.

Led by sophomore tailback Elijah Myles’ 183 yards on 39 carries, Chadron State rushed for 203 yards and quarterback Dalton Holst completed 19 of 34 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Head Coach Jay Long said the offense has improved as the line develops. He said perhaps all of the starters up front– Justin Calderon and Juan Estrada at the tackles, Austin Rapp and Jared Maciejczak at the guards and Michael DeCamillis at center–played their best game against Dixie State.

“We keep getting better and it’s resulting in wins,” Long said.

The CSC defense also played well last Saturday, limiting the Trailblazers to just 15 first downs. Aside from the 69-yard run on the first play of the game that gave Dixie a quick 6-0 lead, the hosts netted just 42 yards rushing.

The Eagles rank second in the RMAC behind Colorado Mines in scoring (35.8 points) and total offense (467.2) yards. They are giving up 32 points game and yielding 385.4 yards a game. The latter is 130 fewer yards than the average through all 10 games year ago.

After the trip to New Mexico, the Eagles will conclude their season by hosting South Dakota Mines on Nov. 9 and Colorado School of Mines on Nov. 16.