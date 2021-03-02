Edwards Earns Record Sixth Big Ten Player-of-the-Week Honor

Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was named the first Big Ten Player of the Week for the 2021 season, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Edwards was honored as the Big Ten Player of the Week for the record sixth time in her career. Her six selections as the Big Ten Player of the Week tie the conference record. Northwestern’s Adrienne Monka (2009-12) and Michigan’s Sierra Romero (2013-16) were also six-time Big Ten Players of the Week.

Edwards’ six conference player-of-the-week awards are the most in the history of Nebraska softball. The only other Huskers to win six conference weekly awards are Lori Sippel, a six-time Big Eight Pitcher of the Week, and Peaches James, a six-time Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and one-time Big 12 Player of the Week.

Edwards was honored for an outstanding opening weekend in a Big Ten-only field at Leesburg, Fla. Edwards hit .444 in six games with one double, three homers and six RBIs. Her three home runs were more than any of the other 13 teams hit in the opening weekend. Edwards also led the league with a 1.000 slugging percentage – .273 higher than any other Big Ten player – and four extra-base hits.

A native of Murrieta, Calif., Edwards reached base an average of more than two times per game in the opening weekend. She was 2-for-6 with a double, a homer and two RBIs in a doubleheader split with Indiana. The next day, Edwards went 4-for-7 with a homer and three RBIs in a doubleheader split with Michigan State. On the final day of the weekend, Edwards was 2-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run in a doubleheader split with Ohio State.