Eight sign with CSC volleyball

CHADRON, Neb. — The Chadron State College volleyball team finalized its 2019-20 signing class with the signing of eight players, Head Coach Jennifer Stadler announced.

“We are very excited to add this group of talented, driven and energetic athletes to our program,” said Stadler. “Being our first recruiting class we wanted to bring in athletes that were going to be excited about our culture and program here at Chadron State. They all bring a great balance of athleticism, experience and skill to our program.”

Chadron native Allie Ferguson will be joining the team as a 5-8 outside hitter. Ferguson finished her career as a Cardinal with 832 kills. As a senior, she recorded 323 kills, while being named Honorable Mention All-State for the third time in her career. As a junior, Ferguson had a career high attack percentage of .208.

Hannah Reinig and Rhiannon Nez joined Ferguson as early signees.

Reinig was a 3X All-Conference selection at Riverton High School in Riverton, Wyoming. The 5-8 setter helped lead her team to two different top four finishes at state. As a freshman, the Wolverines finished third and had a fourth-place finish in 2019.

The other early signee, Rhiannon Nez , is a 6-0 middle hitter from Rapid City, South Dakota. Nez recorded 328 kills during her senior year, while being named to the 2019 South Dakota All-Star Team. The Rapid City Central graduate was also named a 2019 Academic All-Star.

Joining Nez from Rapid City is Skylar Sullivan . Sullivan, a 5-7 defensive specialist from St. Thomas More High School, was named the fourth ranked libero in the state of South Dakota. She finished her career with over 1000 career digs and was named All-Conference three times. Sullivan also was a 3x State Champion in basketball.

Sidney Hines joins the team from Limon, Colorado. Hines, a 5-9 outside hitter, was a 4X First Team All-Conference selection at Limon High. Her senior season, she was named First Team All-State while leading her team to a state runner-up finish.

The classes final high school signee is Olivia Moten-Schell from Billings, Montana. The Billings Central Catholic High graduate finished her career as a 2X State Champion and was named a Montana State Athlete of the Year finalist. The 6-1 outside hitter is a 4X All-State and 4X All-Conference selection. She recorded 1,626 kills, 317 total blocks and 720 digs during her prep career.

Alexia Hurtado and Breshawna Kelly join the Eagle program after both starting their careers at different colleges.

Hurtado, an Aurora, Colorado native, joins CSC after playing a year for Florida Southwestern State College. While playing for the Buccaneers, Hurtado recorded 105 kills and had an attack percentage of .226. In high school, the 5-11 outside hitter was twice named the East Metro Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player and was a three time First Team All-Conference selection. As a senior, Hurtado broke Rangeview High’s all-time kills record with 370 while also adding 276 digs and 50 aces for the Raiders.

Finally, Breshawna Kelly joins the program after playing two years for Sheridan College. As a sophomore, Kelly’s season was cut short, so she will be classified as a sophomore for the Eagles. As a freshman, the 5-11 setter ranked fourth in the conference in assists and recorded a triple-double against Trinidad. While at Natrona County High, Kelly was a 2X All-Conference selection.

“These eight signees will give us some versatile playmakers and provide an instant impact for the team,” said Stadler. “We can’t wait to get this group in our gym.”