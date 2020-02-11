EWC men shoot past WNCC

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – The Eastern Wyoming College men’s basketball team trailed just once in the contest and shot past Western Nebraska Community College 85-74 in action Monday night at Torrington, Wyo.

The loss drops the Cougars to 16-8 on the season while EWC moves to 12-13. WNCC will be back in action Thursday for a key South Sub-region contest against conference leading Northeastern Junior College in the team’s final regular season home game. The Lancers will host Casper College in a North Sub-region contest on Wednesday.

Monday’s contest was a game that saw the Lancers trail just one, at 3-2 after Teddy Allen nailed a 3-pointer. After that Cougar lead, EWC went on a 16-4 run to lead 18-7 behind three treys. The Lancers pushed the lead to 20-13 on three straight treys.

WNCC cut the deficit to single digits at 41-32 on a Elie Cadet bucket, but the Lancers would hit another shot to lead 43-32 at halftime.

WNCC came out and made a run in the second half. EWC made the first bucket of the second half but saw WNCC go on a 7-0 run to slice the lead to 45-39. But, for every run WNCC made, EWC had an answer and the Lancers went back up to 53-41. WNCC came right back to cut the lead to six points, 55-49.

EWC went back up 71-56 before WNCC cut the lead to nine points again at 73-64 on an Allen bucket. WNCC couldn’t get the lead any closer than nine points as they fell for the first time 85-74.

Kalen Williams led WNCC with 27 points including four 3-pointers. Allen finished with 23 points with two treys and going 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

Kenny Strawbridge chipped in 13 points.

The Lancers had five players finish with double figures. Jonatan Arvidsson and Sam Tiley each had 19 points. Earl Baker finished with 15 followed by Alex Karras with 14 and David Hook with 11.

WNCC 32 42 – 74

EWC 43 42 – 85

WNCC

Kalen Williams 27, Teddy Allen 23, Kenny Strawbridge 13, Jordan Smith 3, Elie Cadet 5, Tayler Johnson 2.

EWC

Jonatan Arvidsson 19, Sam Tiley 19, Earl Baker 15, Alex Karras 14, David Hook 11, Jordan Potts 4, Carter Berish 3.