Expedition League hoping for early July start to season

There is nothing set in stone and, even with the loosening of restrictions, things are still very fluid for the Expedition League.

That said, the league is making preparations to play a season if they get the go-ahead.

Western Nebraska Pioneeres team owner Chuck Heeman gave a quick overview of what a season could look like, “We are working hard to start the season July 1 and play until August 19 – that would give us 23 home games (we had 26 last year after rainouts). The state restrictions are loosening and all our Expedition League affiliates are working with their local governments and state Health Departments on a plan of action, but it’s looking much more positive than it did a month ago. The City of Gering has been a great partner in helping us try to form a plan to safely take care of our fans. We will know more very soon as we monitor restrictions and make our best guess for being ready by July 1.”

The league is hoping to know more sometime in the first week of June.