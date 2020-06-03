Expedition League, Pioneers to begin season June 26th

RAPID CITY, SD – With great excitement and joy, the Expedition League announced today that its 2020 season will begin on Friday June 26, 2020 with a 52-game schedule. The regular season will end on Wednesday August 19, 2020 and the winner of the Lewis Division’s regular season will battle the Clark Division’s regular season winner in a best- of-three Expedition League Championship Series August 21-23. Six of the Expedition League’s ten teams will participate in the 2020 season – Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Pierre Trappers, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, and Western Nebraska Pioneers. Due to various restrictions and guidelines still in place, four teams – Casper Horseheads, Sioux Falls Sunfish, Spearfish Sasquatch, and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks – will not be able to participate in the 2020 Expedition League season, but these four teams will be back strong for the 2021 campaign. The Expedition League’s 2020 All-Star Extravaganza, originally scheduled to be held July 20-21 at Mike Lansing Field, home of the Casper Horseheads, has been moved to the 2021 season. Details regarding the Expedition League’s 2021 All-Star festivities will be announced in a future press release by the Expedition League and the Casper Horseheads.

“We’re thrilled to once again have our outstanding brand of baseball and FUN in the six great communities where Expedition League baseball will be played this summer”, noted Expedition League President Steve Wagner. “Our amazing fans and communities have patiently waited for our teams to begin play as we have navigated the uncharted waters of the Covid virus. We have worked closely with state, county, and local officials on readiness plans, which will allow us to play our season safely and in compliance with all guidelines”, said Wagner. “I’ve been hearing from fans, corporate partners, and community leaders all spring about how much they love Expedition League baseball in their communities and what our teams mean to them. Folks have been chomping at the bit for us to get started and we’re blessed to be able to play our 2020 season. We love serving our fans and our communities with not only the fun, exciting family entertainment value that our communities have come to expect from us, but also in the many ways that Expedition League teams give back to our outstanding communities.”

The Expedition League’s revised 2020 52-game schedule will be released shortly and tickets to all games can be purchased on the Teams’ websites. In addition, all Expedition League games are live-streamed and game packages can be purchased by clicking on the EL.TV tab on the League’s and Teams’ websites.