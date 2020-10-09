Expedition League team launches in Butte, Montana

BUTTE, MT – The Expedition League, with 10 teams in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Manitoba, Canada,

today announced the arrival of its affiliate in Butte, Montana. The team will play at 3 Legends Stadium at the Copper Mountain

Recreation Complex in Butte. 3 Legends Stadium is a beautiful ballpark that was completed in 2017.

The Expedition League is an elite summer collegiate wood bat baseball league that promotes affordable, wholesome family

entertainment, enhances the quality of life in its member communities, provides the tools and experience to optimize collegiate players’ development and potential to play professional baseball, while providing the infrastructure and support necessary for the success of the league affiliated team owners.

Expedition League teams play a 64-game season beginning on May 25, 2021 and ending on August 7, 2021 with one week of playoffs after the regular season to crown the League champion. The League will be adding more teams for the 2021 season. The 2021 All-Star Extravaganza will be July 19-20, 2021.

“We are extremely excited to add an Expedition League team in Butte”, said Steve Wagner, Expedition League President. “As the

fifth largest city in Montana and an economic and cultural hub with a rich history, it’s the perfect community for an Expedition League team. Butte-Silver Bow is “The Richest Hill On Earth” and the people in and around Butte are wonderful people and we’re excited to bring our brand of high caliber, nonstop fun, family entertainment to this great city and the surrounding communities. 3 Legends Stadium is an incredible ballpark and the perfect venue for Expedition League baseball.”

“The City/County of Butte-Silver Bow and Butte Parks and Recreation have done an outstanding job of constructing and

maintaining 3 Legends Stadium”, stated Dane Wagner, General Manager of the Butte Expedition League team. “We’re looking

forward to a few additional upgrades coming for the 2021 season that will enhance the fan experience. I can’t wait for 2021 Opening Day on May 25, 2021. 3 Legends Stadium will definitely be rockin’ all summer long. It’s thrilling to add the first of many Montana teams to the Expedition League here in Butte. This team and City are truly an anchor for this expansion.” Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Dave Palmer noted, “Butte-Silver Bow is thrilled to be among the host communities for this exciting baseball league. Expedition League baseball will no doubt provide Butte and area baseball fans and visitors alike the opportunity to experience top caliber pre-major league ball players through an entertaining experience. 3 Legends Stadium is the perfect backdrop and we look forward to seeing the rivalries build among the communities here in Montana.”

Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher is very excited to see the addition of an Expedition League team at 3

Legends Stadium. “We have the ability and I think we have the market to have a successful team here” said Gallagher. “These

kids and their families will get to watch a level of baseball that hasn’t been played here for a long, long time; since the days of the Copper Kings. We will see some players pass through here that will likely be selected in the MLB draft in any given year. I’m excited as a baseball purist, but I am more excited because of the Expedition League’s focus on affordable summer-time entertainment. Expedition League baseball caters to anyone or any group looking for a fun social outing. We know that the entire region will enjoy this new attraction and we look forward to hosting all of our neighbors here at 3 Legends Stadium.”