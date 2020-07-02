The NAIA shared its preliminary Fall 2020 Guidelines and Recommendations with membership on July 1, 2020. The guidelines include information regarding health and safety protocols, screening, testing, and parameters for returning to play. These recommendations have been developed based on the information that is available at this time, while prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes. The NAIA will continue to assess these protocols as best practices evolve and will share any necessary adjustments by early August.