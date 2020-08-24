Fan information for Scottsbluff Cross Country meet this week

Scottsbluff High School is hosting their first cross country meet of the season coming up on Thursday at Riverview Golf Course in Scottsbluff. Here’s some fan information to keep in mind over the next couple of days leading up to the meet.

Spectator Parking will be in the field East of CR 19 towards the north end of the course. Social distancing and masking when 6 feet of distance can't be maintained is encouraged. Please do all you can to keep our athletes safe.

Schedule of events

1:00 Varsity girls

1:30 Varsity boys

2:00 JV girls

2:45 JV boys

3:15 Middle school girls

3:45 Middle school boys