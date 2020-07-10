Fehringer Steps Down as WNCC’s Men’s Basketball Coach

Western Nebraska Community College’s Cory Fehringer has resigned from his position of head men’s basketball coach, effective immediately, according to WNCC Athletic Director Ryan Burgner.

“We appreciate Cory’s commitment and dedication to the Cougars Men’s Basketball program,” Burgner said. “He is one of the great young coaches in the country and his presence in Cougar Palace and our community will be missed.”

Fehringer took over the men’s basketball program in the summer of 2016. In four seasons, he amassed a record of 91-39, and led the Cougars to the Region IX title in 2018, the program’s first since 2001. Since 2016, nine players under Fehringer have been named to the All-Region honor list. He coached one All-American, Vinnie Shahid, who was named to the All-American Second Team in 2018.

Current assistant coach Billy Engel will serve as the interim head coach for the 2020-2021 season, until the position can be permanently filled. With restrictions still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the job search will be delayed until a thorough, nation-wide search can be conducted.