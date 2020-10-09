Football, cross country, tennis, volleyball results from Thursday

There was a smattering of events around the region for high school teams on Thursday so here’s some quick scores and recaps.

Football

Garden County 52, Morrill 12

Mullen 46, Leyton 14

The full Friday Night Preview will be posted later this morning here on the website.

Cross Country

North Platte won both the girls and boys titles at Sidney on Thursday afternoon. Gering finished in second in the girls race led by individual champion Madison Seiler and the Bulldogs were third in the boys standings. Scottsbluff finished fourth in girls and fifth in boys.

Team Standings Girls

North Platte 23 Gering 35 (Madison Seiler won individually with a time of 19:53) Sidney 40 Scottsbluff 72 Alliance 82

Boys Team Standings

North Platte 18 (Evan Caudy won with a time of 16:47) Sidney 26 Gering 55 Garden County 59 Scottsbluff 79 Alliance 94 South Platte 132

View full race results by CLICKING HERE.

Boys Tennis

Scottsbluff def Gering 3-1

No. 1 singles- Riley Little, SB def. Noah Moreno, Gering 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 singles- Avery Wicker, SB def. Kaid Ybarra, Gering 1-6, 6-3, 9-3 tiebreaker

No. 1 doubles- Trent Davis/David Karpf, Gering def. Ethan Gion/Drew Wills, SB 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 doubles- Dawson Meyer/Evan Gonzales, SB def. Noah Macias/Brandon Jensen, Gering 6-0, 6-0

Gering will play at McCook tomorrow with matches against North Platte, McCook, Beatrice, and Adams Central.

Volleyball

It was a pretty light night of action around the region, you can find a few final scores up above on our Elite Physical Therapy Online Scoreboard.

Tomorrow Gering is hosting the Western Confernece Tournament with matches starting at 9 am.