Former CSC basketball standout dies

A former Chadron State College basketball standout, Roger Ingabrand of Farson, Wyo., died Wednesday, March 18 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City following a brief illness. He was 68.

A native of Fountain City, Ind., Ingabrand was a 6-foot-4 forward/center on the Chadron State basketball teams coached by Mack Peyton in 1972-73 and 1973-74 after he had played two years at Western Wyoming College in Rock Springs. He averaged 18 points and 8.5 rebounds the first year he played for the Eagles and 14.6 points and 10 rebounds the following year.

He was named the Eagles’ outstanding player at the end of both seasons.

After student teaching in Hemingford, Ingabrand received his bachelor’s degree from Chadron State in 1975, the same year that his wife received her master’s degree from CSC. The couple had married in Laramie in 1972.

He had worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 at Farson for nearly 30 years when he retired. He had received the county’s Teacher of the Year Award, coached basketball and track at Farson-Eden High School and also served as the school’s athletic director.

Ingabrand had a heart transplant in December 2017 at the University of Utah Hospital. At the time, he told a reporter he apparently had contracted a virus that necessitated the transplant about 10 years earlier while he and his wife, Luanna, and their daughter, Lauren, were vacationing in Jamaica.

His obituary did not mention the transplant or if it was a factor in his death.

Survivors include his wife, their daughter, her husband, Paul Schoenfeld of Rock Springs, Wyo., a granddaughter, Letty Ann Schoenfeld, and a sister, JoAnne Friedgood of Columbus, Ind.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Vase Funeral Home at Rock Springs is in charge of arrangements.