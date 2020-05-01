Former Husker De’Mornay Pierson-El Re-Signs with Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent WR De’Mornay Pierson-El, the club announced Thursday.

Pierson-El enters his second stint with the Raiders, having spent training camp in 2019 on the team’s roster and appearing in all four preseason games, tallying nine receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown, while also taking over punt return duties, logging 15 returns for 81 yards.

A 5-foot-8, 194-pound wide receiver, Pierson-El most recently appeared in the XFL as a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks. In five contests for the club, Pierson-El hauled in 23-of-26 targets for 209 yards (9.1 avg.) and added two receiving touchdowns.

Prior to joining the Silver and Black during the 2019 offseason, he spent time with the Salt Lake Stallions in the Alliance of American Football, recording 36 receptions for 414 yards (11.5 avg.) and one touchdown. Pierson-El’s receptions and receiving yards both led the team through eight contests. Ahead of his time with the AAF, Pierson-El was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Redskins and also appeared with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

A native of Alexandria, Va., Pierson-El played four seasons (2014-17) at Nebraska. He appeared in 43 games and recorded 100 receptions for 1,309 yards (13.1 avg.) and added 11 touchdown receptions, while also rushing 26 times for 67 yards.