Former Husker Re-Signs With Ravens

Sam Koch’s days of kicking for the Baltimore Ravens will continue. Last week he signed a two year extension with the team. The former walk on out of Seward was entering the final year of his contract, and the two-year extension will keep him in a Ravens uniform through the 2022 season. Koch has kicked in 224 consecutive games. He will be entering his 15th season with the Ravens and is coming off a year that saw his number of punts shrink in part because of Baltimore’s improved offense. Last season, Koch punted a career-low 40 times, averaging 46.4 yards per punt, but still earned Pro Bowl alternate honors.