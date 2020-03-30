class="post-template-default single single-post postid-451399 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Former Husker Re-Signs With Ravens

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 30, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Former Husker Re-Signs With Ravens
Former Husker Sam Koch-Photo Courtesy NFL.com

Sam Koch’s days of kicking for the Baltimore Ravens will continue. Last week he signed a two year extension with the team. The former walk on out of Seward was entering the final year of his contract, and the two-year extension will keep him in a Ravens uniform through the 2022 season. Koch has kicked in 224 consecutive games.  He will be entering his 15th season with the Ravens and is coming off a year that saw his number of punts shrink in part because of Baltimore’s improved offense. Last season, Koch punted a career-low 40 times, averaging 46.4 yards per punt, but still earned Pro Bowl alternate honors.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments