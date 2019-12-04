Four Huskers Receive Conference Honors

Four Nebraska offensive standouts were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Monday with all-conference recognition.

The four offensive players to earn honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades included junior receiver JD Spielman, junior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, junior running back Dedrick Mills and freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Spielman received honorable-mention recognition from both the conference coaches and media. He led Nebraska with 49 receptions for 898 yards and five touchdowns, ranking fifth in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game. In the process, Spielman became the first Husker to record three 800-yard receiving seasons. This marks the third straight season Spielman has earned conference honors after earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in both 2017 and 2018.

Jaimes was also recognized by both the league coaches and media. The 6-6, 300-pounder is a mainstay on the offensive line, starting all 12 games at left tackle. He helped the Husker offense rank third in the conference in rushing offense in Big Ten games. The 2019 season marked the second straight year Jaimes has earned honorable-mention all-conference recognition.

Mills also earned recognition from the coaches and media. He led the Nebraska running game in his first season with the Huskers, rushing for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns. Mills ranked ninth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, and his 10 rushing touchdowns were the second-most by a Husker since 2014.

Robinson was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten choice by the media panel. Despite missing the majority of four games in the second half of 2019, Robinson had 40 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He also ranked as Nebraska’s third-leading rusher with 340 yards and three touchdowns. His versatility earned Robinson recognition as one of four national finalists for the Paul Hornung Award.

The four offensive honorees join seven defensive players who were recognized by the conference on Tuesday, led by second-team All-Big Ten cornerback Lamar Jackson.

All-Big Ten Offensive Honorees

Brenden Jaimes, Jr., OT—Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)

Dedrick Mills, Jr., RB—Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)

JD Speilman, Jr., WR—Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)

Wan’Dale Robinson, Fr., WR—Honorable Mention (Media)

All-Big Ten Defensive Honorees

Lamar Jackson, Sr., CB—Second Team (Media and Coaches)

Khalil Davis, Sr., DL—Third Team (Coaches), Honorable Mention (Media)

Darrion Daniels, Sr. NT—Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Dicaprio Bootle, Jr., DB—Honorable Mention (Media)

Mohamed Barry, Sr., LB—Honorable Mention (Media)

Cam Taylor-Britt, Soph., DB—Honorable Mention (Media)

Ben Stille-Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree