Four WNCC women’s basketball players make All-Nebraska JUCO team

Four Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball players earned recognition on the Omaha World Herald All-Nebraska JUCO team that was released recently.

TK Morehouse and Yuliyana Valcheva each were placed on the First team while their teammates R’Manie Pulling and Lidsey Mahoukou earned honorable mention honors.

Morehouse had the biggest honor on the JUCO team, earning the honorary captain honor. Morehouse, who will be signing with a Division I university this week, was more than a scorer for the Cougars, who finished 28-2 this season, climbed to No. 2 in the NJCAA Division I poll, and had a 26-game winning streak, and earned a No. 7 seed for the national tournament.

Morehouse, 5-foot-3 from Milwaukee, averaged 21 points, 5.4 points, and 41. Assists per game. She scored 20 or more points in eight games and connected on 79 3-pointers.

Her teammate, Valcheva also earned First Team honors. The 6-1 sophomore from Bulguria had a outstanding season, averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. Valcheva will also be signing with a Division I school on Wednesday.

Other members of the JUCO First Team include Northeast’s Kyla Moore, McCook’s Makenna Bodette, and Central Community College’s Monica Brooks.

Pulling and Mahoukou each earned honorable mention honors. Pulling was a key player this season for the Cougars, earning a spot on the Region IX South All-Defensive team. Pulling, from Denver, averaged 11.5 points a game while making 39 3-pointers.

Mahoukou, the 6-3 freshman from France, averaged 10.5 points and 5,9 rebounds a contest last season. Mahoukou shot 51.3 percent from the field.

Other members of the honorable mention JUCO team include Central’s Isabel Diaz and Jasmine Williams; McCook’s Carla Torrubia Cano and Paula Rosello Mateu; Northeast’s Emina Hadzihusejnovic, Beth Matas, and Breanna Stouffer; North Platte’s Ashley Hassett and Emily Joseph; and Southeast’s Regan Nickless and Ally Stewart.

One other Panhandle girl also made the All-Nebraska NCAA Division II team and that was former Mitchell guard Jori Peters who was an honorable mention selection from Chadron State College. Her teammate Taryn Foxen was an All-Nebraska Division II First Team selection.