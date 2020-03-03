Foxen and Peters named to All-RMAC teams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — March 3, 2020 — Chadron State College women’s basketball junior guard Taryn Foxen was named to the All-RMAC Second Team in the 2019-20 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s annual award lists, released Tuesday.

Along with Foxen, sophomore guard Jori Peters , from Mitchell, Neb., was named All-RMAC Honorable Mention.

Foxen, from Aurora, Colo., led the Eagles and was sixth in the conference with 16.3 points per game. She led the team in field goal percentage and three-point percentage, at 43 percent and 36 percent, respectively. She ranks third in the RMAC in field goal percentage.

While scoring 20 or more points 12 times, Foxen surpassed 1000 career points during the season, and scored a career high 35 points in the final game of the year.

Peters finished one spot behind Foxen in scoring for CSC, with 8.9 points per game. She led the team in assists with 4.3 a game and was second on the team with 5.1 rebounds per contest.

In the conference, Peters is ranked fourth in assists and finished second for average minutes played per game. Peters had a season high 24 points against Regis.

Denali Pinto of Colorado School of Mines was named the RMAC Player of the Year. Defensive Player of the Year was awarded to Sydni Brandon of Colorado Mesa and Hanna Cooper of Western Colorado was the Freshman of the Year. Colorado Mesa’s Taylor Wagner was the RMAC Coach of the Year.