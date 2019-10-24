Frost Impressed With Improvements During Bye Week

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team worked out in helmets only for over two hours inside the Hawks Championship Center on Thursday morning.

Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media following practice on how the team responded to the bye week.

“The team looked fresh,” Frost said. “We had really good practices. We have to go out and execute like that. I think the guys are, for the most part, rested and recovered. We’re getting healthier, so I think the key thing is to go out on Saturday and execute. Some of the details that got fixed over the bye week need to be carried over to the game.”

Frost commented on the strengths in Indiana’s offense.

“I like what they do,” Frost said. “It looks a lot like what we do. Watching them, I could call most of the things I see and our kids could go out and run it. I give a ton of credit to them. I think what they do on offense is smart and I think they scheme well. They have a more dangerous passing game than what we’ve seen in a while. Both quarterbacks can run and throw. They have a big back that you have to get on. Our defense has to be ready to play well.”

Frost also spoke about Indiana’s defense.

“Several players stick out,” Frost said. “They’re big and physical on the front line. They have some corners that I think do a good job of playing press corners and playing man free. They have a couple linebackers that are really active. They’re just solid across the board and they go against an offense very similar to ours. They’re going to make us earn it like several teams in the Big Ten. We have to be able to lock in and get open and throw well.”

Frost also commented on what the team worked on in preparation for Saturday’s game against Indiana.

“We just worked on basics,” Frost said. “I think we can be a little more detailed in our route running on offense. I think the ball could come out of the quarterback’s hand a little quicker. I think our offensive line needs to stay on blocks and move people a little better. Some of that is making sure that we continue to improve from a talent standpoint. Some of it is just technique. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure the technique is right and that the guys are dialed down to what they need to do. Same thing defensively. If you look at a few of our issues, it’s been guys being a little late to the gap, not quite being where they’re supposed to be, eyes in the wrong place. Some of those things can get fixed right now.”

The Huskers will continue preparations for Indiana with a light practice on Friday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with television coverage provided by BTN.