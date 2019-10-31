Frost Strives For Improvements Against Purdue

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska football team practiced for over two hours Thursday morning in helmets only in the Hawks Championship Center.

Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media after practice to talk about improvements throughout the week.

“I thought the guys did some things better this week,” Frost said. “Obviously, there’s still some things we’re working on and working through. Bottom line, we just have to show up on Saturday and play and execute. We have to do better on third down on defense and not make mistakes on offense. Aside from that, there were a lot of things that were a lot better last Saturday.”

Can Nebraska Get Back on Track Verse Purdue? Weekly HuskerChat w/ Sean Callahan

Frost also commented on depth of the defense.

“Whoever is called on has to be ready,” Frost said. “Certainly, we had a few issues with a few guys back there missing a couple guys. Purdue does a great job with their scheme. They’re going to do some stuff that we haven’t seen and try to give us some tricks and gadgets that our guys can’t fall for. Experience is going to matter and attention to detail. Whoever is out there has to do a good job.”

Frost mentioned Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his play calling.

“They run a lot of issued plays and try to get your eyes wrong,” Frost said. “Hit us on quite a few of them last year. The guys have to be smart.”

Nebraska will conclude preparations for Purdue with a light practice on Friday. Saturday’s game will begin at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on FOX. Fans can also listen to the game on the Husker Sports Network.