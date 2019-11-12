Garrett Nelson and Damian Jackson receive Blackshirts

The Nebraska football team practiced for just over two hours Tuesday morning inside the Hawks Championship Center in preparation for Saturday’s matchup against the 15th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers.

Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander spoke to the media following practice and announced that sophomore defensive lineman Damian Jackson and freshman outside linebacker Garrett Nelson who were each awarded Blackshirts this week.

“Garrett has done a good job to get on the field a lot more,” Chinander said. “Being a Blackshirt is more than just performing on Saturday. Coach Frost and the staff felt like those guys were deserving of doing things the right way on the practice field, off the field, on game day and taking a little more of a leadership role. Those guys were deserving of it.”

Chinander then talked about the challenges the Wisconsin offense presents to the Husker defense.

“They do a great job of scheming their offense for what they have,” he said. “They have big offensive linemen. They have good tight ends and fullbacks. They’ve got some good receivers on the perimeter. They make you earn everything. They earn everything. They don’t do anything stupid with the football. I think they do a tremendous job of coaching that group up. Then obviously they’ve got a first-round draft pick at running back (Jonathan Taylor). Stopping the run is of utmost importance right now.”

Chinander also spoke on how Wisconsin’s passing offense compliments its rushing offense, which ranks 16th nationally.

“Anytime you have a running back and run scheme like they have, guys start creeping up in the box,” Chinander said. “Guys start getting their eyes miscued because everyone is so worried about stopping the run, and that obviously opens up the pass game. [Quarterback Jack] Coan has done a good job with the passing scheme they have. He’s made some good decisions. He’s thrown a couple of picks, but for the most part, he has made good decisions. He checks the ball down when he’s supposed to check it down. He makes big throws when he needs to. I think he’s improved every single game this year.”

Nebraska will practice again tomorrow in preparation for Saturday’s game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium. The game will begin at 11 a.m and will be televised on BTN with radio coverage on the Husker Sports Network.