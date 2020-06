The 18th Annual Gering Booster/Alumni golf tournament will be held on Friday, July 10th, at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

The tournament will be a 4-person scramble with cash prizes and lunch provided.

There are three divisions: Men’s, Ladies, and Coed. Registration forms are available online at www.geringschools.net and at Monument Shadows Pro Shop.

For more information please contact Glen Koski at 308-631-3518 or Monument Shadows Golf Course at 308-635-2277.