Gering defeats Scottsbluff in dual

The Gering wrestling team picked up a rivalry dual win on Tuesday night at Scottsbluff by the final score of 45-31.
Here’s the rundown of the individual matches:
106 – Marquel Maldonado, Gering def. Riley Little, Scottsbluff (PIN 1:36)
113- Quinton Chavez, Gering def. OPEN
120- Paul Ruff, Gering def. Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff (3-0)
126- Jaylin Chunn, Scottsbluff def. Tyler Nagel, Gering (3-2)
132 – Jr Aguilar, Gering def. OPEN
138 – Nathaniel Murillo, Gering def. Abram Perales, Scottsbluff (PIN 2:47)
145 – Albert Stone, Gering def. Alexander Galindo-Longoria, Scottsbluff (PIN 1:32)
152 – Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff def. Donovan DeLosSantos, Gering (PIN 2:14)
160 – Jacob Awiszus, Gering def. Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff (PIN :33)
170 – Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff def. Eli Thompson, Gering (PIN 2:57)
182 – Taydon Gorsuch, Gering def. Joseph Libert, Scottsbluff (PIN 5:40)
195 – Trey May, Scottsbluff def. Andrew Mount, Gering (11-3)
220 – Nick Maag, Scottsbluff def. Iziah Blanco, Gering (PIN 1:25)
285 – Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff def. OPEN