Gering defeats Scottsbluff in dual

The Gering wrestling team picked up a rivalry dual win on Tuesday night at Scottsbluff by the final score of 45-31.

Here’s the rundown of the individual matches:

106 – Marquel Maldonado, Gering def. Riley Little, Scottsbluff (PIN 1:36)

113- Quinton Chavez, Gering def. OPEN

120- Paul Ruff, Gering def. Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff (3-0)

126- Jaylin Chunn, Scottsbluff def. Tyler Nagel, Gering (3-2)

132 – Jr Aguilar, Gering def. OPEN

138 – Nathaniel Murillo, Gering def. Abram Perales, Scottsbluff (PIN 2:47)

145 – Albert Stone, Gering def. Alexander Galindo-Longoria, Scottsbluff (PIN 1:32)

152 – Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff def. Donovan DeLosSantos, Gering (PIN 2:14)

160 – Jacob Awiszus, Gering def. Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff (PIN :33)

170 – Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff def. Eli Thompson, Gering (PIN 2:57)

182 – Taydon Gorsuch, Gering def. Joseph Libert, Scottsbluff (PIN 5:40)

195 – Trey May, Scottsbluff def. Andrew Mount, Gering (11-3)

220 – Nick Maag, Scottsbluff def. Iziah Blanco, Gering (PIN 1:25)

285 – Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff def. OPEN