Gering fall sports GNAC awards

Here are the 2019 fall sports award recipients for Gering High School.
All-Conference Selections
|FOOTBALL
|(State semis = 8; Playoffs = 6; All others = 4)
|Name
|Gr.
|Pos.
|Garrett Conn
|12
|LB/OL
|Adreick Conn
|12
|LB/OL
|Riley Schanaman
|12
|WR/DB
|Kolton Ebbers
|12
|WR/DB
|VOLLEYBALL
|(Champs = 3; 2nd-3rd= 2; 4th/5th/6th = 1)
|Name
|Gr.
|Pos.
|Elli Winkler
|12
|OH
|Macey Boggs
|11
|S
|FALL CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALISTS
|(XC – Top 10; Golf Top 10; Tennis 1st-4th)
|Ali Boswell
|Golf
|Madi Schlaepfer
|Golf
|Avery Mitchell
|Golf
|SOFTBALL
|(Champs = 4; 2nd= 3; 3rd/4th= 2; 5th/6th=1
|Name
|Gr.
|Pos.
|Kiana Island
|12
|3rd
Cross Country
|Peyton Seiler
|XC
|Tyler Nagel
|XC
|Tukker Romey
|XC
|Shailee Patton
|XC