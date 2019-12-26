Gering fall sports GNAC awards

Here are the 2019 fall sports award recipients for Gering High School.

All-Conference Selections

FOOTBALL (State semis = 8; Playoffs = 6; All others = 4) Name Gr. Pos. Garrett Conn 12 LB/OL Adreick Conn 12 LB/OL Riley Schanaman 12 WR/DB Kolton Ebbers 12 WR/DB

VOLLEYBALL (Champs = 3; 2nd-3rd= 2; 4th/5th/6th = 1) Name Gr. Pos. Elli Winkler 12 OH Macey Boggs 11 S

FALL CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALISTS (XC – Top 10; Golf Top 10; Tennis 1st-4th) Ali Boswell Golf Madi Schlaepfer Golf Avery Mitchell Golf

SOFTBALL (Champs = 4; 2nd= 3; 3rd/4th= 2; 5th/6th=1 Name Gr. Pos. Kiana Island 12 3rd

