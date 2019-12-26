class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429049 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Gering fall sports GNAC awards

BY Chris Cottrell | December 26, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Gering fall sports GNAC awards
(Gering High School)

Here are the 2019 fall sports award recipients for Gering High School.

All-Conference Selections

FOOTBALL (State semis = 8; Playoffs = 6; All others = 4)
Name Gr. Pos.
Garrett Conn 12 LB/OL
Adreick Conn 12 LB/OL
Riley Schanaman 12 WR/DB
Kolton Ebbers 12 WR/DB

 

VOLLEYBALL (Champs = 3; 2nd-3rd= 2; 4th/5th/6th = 1)
Name Gr. Pos.
Elli Winkler 12 OH
Macey Boggs 11 S

 

FALL CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALISTS
(XC – Top 10; Golf Top 10; Tennis 1st-4th)
Ali Boswell Golf
Madi Schlaepfer Golf
Avery Mitchell Golf

 

SOFTBALL (Champs = 4; 2nd= 3; 3rd/4th= 2; 5th/6th=1
Name Gr. Pos.
Kiana Island 12 3rd

 

Cross Country

Peyton Seiler XC
Tyler Nagel XC
Tukker Romey XC
Shailee Patton XC

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments