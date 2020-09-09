Gering falls at North Platte, Scottsbluff season on hold, plus other scores

In high school volleyball last night it was North Platte downing Gering in three straight sets by the scores of 25-15, 25-15, and 25-14. Gering is now 1-2 so far this season.

Also it was Alliance downing Chadron last night in three straight by the scores of 25-20, 25-21, and 25-20.

We’ll have Chadron at Gering tomorrow night on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, KMOR 93.3 FM, and KMORfm.com starting at approximately 5:45 with first serve slated for 6 pm.

The Scottsbluff match that was scheduled for last night at home against Cheyenne East was postponed due to Covid-19 health concerns.

Now, officially, the Scottsbluff season has been put on hold and they won’t resume with matches until September 22nd. So that means tomorrow’s match at Cheyenne Central has been postponed and next Tuesday’s match with Gering has been postponed.

The Gering match has been moved to Tuesday, 9/22, and the East make up date has been slated for October 13th. Scottsbluff and Central are working on a reschedule date.

Other scores from the area:

Morrill def Creek Valley 26-24, 25-16

Arthur County def Morrill 17-25, 25-21, 26-24

Sidney def Mitchell 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Bridgeport def Kimball, Bridgeport def Garden County

Hay Spings def Hemingford 2-0

Crawford def Hemingford 2-1

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11

Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13

Bertrand def. Amherst, 25-18, 12-25, 25-19, 25-23

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Cross County, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17

CWC def. St. Mary’s, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9

Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15

Columbus Scotus def. Wayne, 25-17, 8-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10

Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 26-24, 21-25, 29-27

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20

Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

Hastings def. Grand Island, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

Hershey def. Cozad

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 3-0

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 25-15

Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17

Kearney def. Fremont

Lawrence-Nelson def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11, 25-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 26-28, 25-12, 25-15

Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-16

North Platte def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Omaha Christian Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-10, 25-6

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9

Ponca def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22

Wahoo def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-8, 25-14

Waverly def. Blair, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

Wynot def. Winside, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22

Brady Triangular

Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17

Paxton def. Brady, 25-18, 25-11

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-23, 25-22

Cambridge Triangular

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 26-24, 25-12

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-23

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-17

Creek Valley Triangular

Elba Triangular

Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13

Franklin Triangular

Elm Creek def. Franklin, 29-27, 25-18

Elm Creek def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-23

Franklin def. Southern Valley, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18

Giltner Triangular

Exeter/Milligan def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-19

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-7

Johnson County Central Triangular

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-23

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-21

Wilber-Clatonia def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24

Kenesaw Triangular

Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-10

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-17

Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-16

Madison Triangular

Wakefield def. Madison

Wakefield def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular

Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-17

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-15

Mead Triangular

Mead def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-23

Mead def. Palmyra, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13

Ravenna Triangular

Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-19

St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-14, 25-11

St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-16

Red Cloud Triangular

Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13

Republic County, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-19

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Triangular

Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20

Overton def. Axtell, 30-28, 25-19

Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-14

Tekamah-Herman Triangular

Tekamah-Herman def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12

Wallace Triangular

Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-14, 19-25, 25-11

Perkins County def. Wallace, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13

West Holt Triangular

O’Neill def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-8

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-11, 25-10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elba vs. Riverside, ppd.

Fillmore Central vs. Milford, ppd.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Riverside, ppd.

Lincoln East vs. Columbus, ppd.

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln East, ppd.