Gering finishes 4th at State Dual Tournament, Districts this weekend

The Gering High School wrestling team finished up in fourth place over the weekend in Kearney at the Class B State Dual Tournament, going 2-1 on the day.

In their opening dual they avenged a loss earlier this season to Adams Central with a 34-33 win.

Then came a loss in the semifinals to Pierce 42-33. Then in the showdown for third place the Bulldogs lost to Bennington 41-36.

There were plenty of fine individual showings as Nate Rocheleau, Paul Ruff, Nate Murillo, Quinton Chavez, and Jacob Awiszus all went undefeated with 3-0 records.

Class B State Dual Standings

Hastings Pierce Bennington Gering Central City Blair Minden Adams Central

District tournaments are coming up this weekend and it’ll be a busy one here in Scottsbluff with WNCC hosting the B-4 meet at Cougar Palace.

12 teams will be on hand for the tournament on Friday and Saturday. Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Alliance, Chadron, Gothenburg, McCook, Ogallala, Minden, Gothenburg, Cozad, and Holdrege will all be in attendance.

The C-4 tournament will be in Hershey and area Class D teams will compete at North Platte St. Pat’s.

For the full list of district wrestling tournaments from the NSAA you can CLICK HERE.