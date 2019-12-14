Gering fires Hiatt as head football coach

Gering High School has released Josh Hiatt as their head football coach.

Gering Athletic Director Glen Koski made the announcement Saturday.

Hiatt’s lone win in Gering came this season, 34-0, over Torrington. The Bulldogs were 1-17 in his two seasons at Gering.

In a prepared release, Koski said, “We will begin the hiring process immediately and are committed to providing a smooth transition for our football student-athletes.”

Hiatt will remain at Gering High School as a physical education teacher.