class="post-template-default single single-post postid-426895 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Gering fires Hiatt as head football coach

BY Staff Report | December 14, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Gering fires Hiatt as head football coach
(Gering HS)

Gering High School has released Josh Hiatt as their head football coach.

Gering Athletic Director Glen Koski made the announcement Saturday.

Hiatt’s lone win in Gering came this season, 34-0, over Torrington. The Bulldogs were 1-17 in his two seasons at Gering.

In a prepared release, Koski said, “We will begin the hiring process immediately and are committed to providing a smooth transition for our football student-athletes.”

Hiatt will remain at Gering High School as a physical education teacher.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments