The Gering Girls Softball league will hold signups starting this month and running through early April.

Registration dates for girls ages 5-18 will be Wednesday March 18th, Thursday March 26th, and Thursday April 2nd from 6-7 pm at the Gering High School Commons area.

You can also get registered online at geringgirlssoftball.com/registration.

If you have any questions about sign ups or the league in general you can contact Jamy Lawson at 672-0132.