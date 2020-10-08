Gering hosting Junior High State Cross Country Meet

Gering Public Schools is the official host for the 2020 Nebraska Junior High State Cross Country Meet being held this weekend at the Five Rocks Amphiteater course.

Gering cross country will be hosting 265 runners from 38 teams throughout the state on Saturday.

This annual event is normally hosted by Papillion-Lavista but due to COVID-19 they cancelled which allowed Gering to step in and serve as host.

Check-in on Saturday at Five Rocks will begin at 9 am with the race starting at noon.

Numerous COVID-19 safety protocols are in place and can be viewed in the event’s hospitality guide by CLICKING HERE.