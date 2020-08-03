Gering Jr High football & volleyball notes

Here’s some key dates plus information regarding Gering Junior High School football and volleyball.

GJHS Football

Equipment checkout:

8th grade – Thursday, August 13th at 4:00 p.m. at Gering Memorial Stadium

7th grade – Friday, August 14th at 4:00 p.m. at Gering Memorial Stadium

Practice Start Dates (t-shirt and shorts):

7th and 8th grade teams will begin practice on the GJHS west lawn beginning Monday, August 17th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

GJHS Football Parent Meeting:

Tuesday, August 18th at 6:00 p.m. at Gering Memorial Stadium (please adhere to social distancing guidelines)

GJHS Volleyball

Practice Start Dates:

7th and 8th grade teams will begin practice at GJHS beginning Wednesday, August 19th after school

GJHS Volleyball Parent Meeting:

Tuesday, August 18th at 6;00 p.m. in the GJHS gym (please adhere to social distancing guidelines)

**ALL 7th grade athletes must have a physical prior to practice. 8th graders that have a physical on file after May 2019 will NOT require a new physical this year**