Gering Organized Baseball to hold season – registrations still open

(Press Release – Gering, NE) – The City of Gering and Gering Organized Baseball are excited to announce that the 2020 Baseball Season will continue as planned. All safety guidelines from the State of Nebraska and from the Babe Ruth League will be adhered to in order to ensure that all players and families stay safe.

In keeping with the Governor’s guidelines, practices will start June 1st, with games to start on June 18th. Ages 5-6 will have a six-game season, and 7-15-year-old will have an eight-game season, ending on July 16th. The City of Gering and G.O. Baseball have worked out a plan to ensure that there is plenty of field space to accommodate the season. Some games later in the season will be held at alternate fields in Oregon Trail Park to ensure that the field renovations can continue as previously planned.

Currently the following number of registered players, by age group, are as follows:

5-6 34

7-8 42

9-10 35

11-12 36

13-15 14

G.O. Baseball will also be chartering Kimball Organized Baseball for a third year for the 9-10- and 11-12-year-old leagues. Just as in previous years, the majority of league games will be held in Gering, but one game a week will be held in Kimball.

Gering Legion Baseball will also be playing this year, albeit not under the Legion banner. Because of the shortened season, player fees will be waived. They are still taking players and welcome players from all surrounding communities. The home opener will be held June 18th, with a tentative schedule of around 20 games for the junior team and 35 games for the seniors, with baseball nearly every day. Players can register at geringlegionbaseball.com or contact Rick Kinnaman at (308) 672-5180.

G.O. Baseball would like to encourage more registrations, and will be holding one last signup on May 21st from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Weborg 21 Centre Hospitality Room. Walk-in registrations are welcomed, and the organization will ensure that we limit the number of people in the room to fewer than ten at any one time in keeping with the social distancing guidelines from the State.

G.O. Baseball would like to thank the Weborg 21 Centre, Logoz, Fresh Foods, and the City of Gering for continued support of our 2020 youth baseball season.