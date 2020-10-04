class="post-template-default single single-post postid-489060 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Gering sweeps Western Conference cross country titles

BY Chris Cottrell | October 4, 2020
Sidney’s Deer Run Park hosted the Western Conference cross country meet on Saturday and it was Gering getting a sweep in the boys and girls races led by the Seiler duo sweep.

In the boys race Gering senior Peyton Seiler the first place finished with a time of 17:02 while sister, sophomore Madison Seiler, took the home the title with a winning time of 19:27.

Sidney runners Daniel Boshtovoi (17:28) and Lydia Peters (20:12) were the second place finishers in both races.

The girls team race finished in a tie with Gering and Scottsbluff tallying 33 points. Gering won the tiebreaker with the better fifth place finish.

Sidney finished second in the boys team standings.

For full race results for the boys race CLICK HERE.

For full race results for the girls race CLICK HERE.

