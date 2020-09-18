Gering wins at Chadron Invite, Scottsbluff second in North Platte

Area girls golf teams were out on the links in a couple of different locations on Thursday with events taking place in Chadron and North Platte.
The Chadron Invite was initially scheduled for last week but bad weather forced a postponement and it was held yesterday with Gering winning the team title with a combined score of 413.
Gering was led by Madi Schlaepfer, who picked up the individual title with a round of 75. Tayber Meyer for the Bulldogs finished in third place.
Following Gering in the team standings was Valentine in second then Alliance, Mitchell, Chadron, and Gordon-Rushville.
The Scottsbluff team was in North Platte for that Invite and the Bearcats finished in second place on the team leaderboard with a combined score of 331.
Earlier this week it was Emily Krzyzanowski topping the leaderboard for Scottsbluff and then yesterday it was Anna Kelley, who finished fourth overall with a round of 80, leading the Cats.
Scottsbluff put all five players inside the top 15.
North Platte won the event with a team score of 309.
Chadron Invite team standings
- Gering 413
- Valentine 422
- Alliance 429
- Mitchell 430
- Chadron 446
- Gordon-Rushville 460
Chadron Invite leaderboard
- Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 75
- Maddi Pelton, Chadron, 94
- Tayber Meyer, Gering, 94
- Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 95
- Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 95
North Platte Invite team standings
- North Platte 309
- Scottsbluff, 331
- Cozad 435
- Ogallala 459
- Lexington 490
- Sidney 502
North Platte Invite leaderboard
- Baylee Steele, NP, 68
- Karsen Morrison, NP, 74
- Maya Lashley, NP, 77
- Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 80
- Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 80
- Nielli Heinhold, Scottsbluff, 81
- Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 84
- Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 86
- McKenzie Moore, Sidney, 89
- Abbie Jones, North Platte, 90