Gering wins at Chadron Invite, Scottsbluff second in North Platte

Area girls golf teams were out on the links in a couple of different locations on Thursday with events taking place in Chadron and North Platte.

The Chadron Invite was initially scheduled for last week but bad weather forced a postponement and it was held yesterday with Gering winning the team title with a combined score of 413.

Gering was led by Madi Schlaepfer, who picked up the individual title with a round of 75. Tayber Meyer for the Bulldogs finished in third place.

Following Gering in the team standings was Valentine in second then Alliance, Mitchell, Chadron, and Gordon-Rushville.

The Scottsbluff team was in North Platte for that Invite and the Bearcats finished in second place on the team leaderboard with a combined score of 331.

Earlier this week it was Emily Krzyzanowski topping the leaderboard for Scottsbluff and then yesterday it was Anna Kelley, who finished fourth overall with a round of 80, leading the Cats.

Scottsbluff put all five players inside the top 15.

North Platte won the event with a team score of 309.

Chadron Invite team standings

Gering 413 Valentine 422 Alliance 429 Mitchell 430 Chadron 446 Gordon-Rushville 460

Chadron Invite leaderboard

Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 75 Maddi Pelton, Chadron, 94 Tayber Meyer, Gering, 94 Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 95 Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 95

North Platte Invite team standings

North Platte 309 Scottsbluff, 331 Cozad 435 Ogallala 459 Lexington 490 Sidney 502

North Platte Invite leaderboard