Gering wins District, sends 9 to State; Scottsbluff finishes 3rd

Gering High School hosted the B-4 District Wrestling Tournament on Saturday and the Bulldogs showed up big winning the team title with nine kids qualifying through to State.
Gering claimed the title scoring 159.5 points with Broken Bow in second place at 145 and then Scottsbluff finishing in third place at 103 points.
The Bearcats sent seven qualifiers from District to the State Tournament.
Final Team Standings
- Gering 159.5
- Broken Bow 145
- Scottsbluff 103
- Ogallala 89
- McCook 82.5
- Sidney 62
- Chadron 61
- Lexington 50
- Cozad 47
- Alliance 40
- Gothenburg 28
- Holdrege 28
State Qualifiers by Weight Class (Top 4)
106
- 1st Place – Ashton Dane of Gering
- 2nd Place – Chance Houser of Sidney
- 3rd Place – Joey Canseco of Scottsbluff
- 4th Place – Chauncey Watson of Broken Bow
113
- 1st Place – Pedro Carizales of Ogallala
- 2nd Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington
- 3rd Place – Jordan Shirley of Gering
- 4th Place – Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow
120
- 1st Place – Quinton Chavez of Gering
- 2nd Place – Connor Whiteley of Scottsbluff
- 3rd Place – Austin Munier of Sidney
- 4th Place – Talyn Campbell of McCook
126
- 1st Place – Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff
- 2nd Place – Cyrus Wells of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Paul Ruff of Gering
- 4th Place – Dylan Hubbard of Lexington
132
- 1st Place – Tyler Nagel of Gering
- 2nd Place – Dreu White of Cozad
- 3rd Place – Mason Wagner of Scottsbluff
- 4th Place – Jaxon Minnick of Alliance
138
- 1st Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering
- 2nd Place – Trey Garey of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Abe Mendez of Gothenburg
- 4th Place – Jacob Janssen of Holdrege
145
- 1st Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala
- 2nd Place – Connor Wells of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Asa Johnson of Alliance
- 4th Place – Albert Stone of Gering
152
- 1st Place – Cameron Zink of Ogallala
- 2nd Place – Tate Felber of McCook
- 3rd Place – Daniel Wellnitz of Chadron
- 4th Place – Mychaia Moss of Scottsbluff
160
- 1st Place – Alex Anthony of McCook
- 2nd Place – Philip Halstead of Alliance
- 3rd Place – Josiah Mobley of Scottsbluff
- 4th Place – Rhett Cullers of Chadron
170
- 1st Place – Jacob Awiszus of Gering
- 2nd Place – Max Denson of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Jayce Wilkinson of Scottsbluff
- 4th Place – Sawyer Haag of Chadron
182
- 1st Place – Kaleb Pohl of Cozad
- 2nd Place – Kade Waggener of Chadron
- 3rd Place – Brady Robb of Sidney
- 4th Place – Damian Smith of Holdrege
195
- 1st Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Hunter Ahrendt of Sidney
- 3rd Place – Fredy Vargas of Lexington
- 4th Place – Bo Edmond of Ogallala
220
- 1st Place – Alec Langan of McCook
- 2nd Place – Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow
- 3rd Place – Iziah Blanco of Gering
- 4th Place – Colton Donason of Ogallala
285
- 1st Place – Sawyer Bumgarner of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place – Reid Steinbeck of McCook
- 3rd Place – Ryan Bickel of Chadron
- 4th Place – Ethan Libich of Gothenburg