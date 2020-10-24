Gering’s Maddie Seiler runs to cross country state title

Last year as a freshman Gering’s Maddie Seiler finished fourth at the State Cross Country meet to help the Gering girls team win the state title. On Friday at the 2020 State meet it was Seiler earning her own state title!

Now a sophomore, Seiler won the girls Class B race with a time of 18:55.8, winning by nearly 17 seconds.

The Gering girls finished in 8th place in the team standings. Junior Shailee Patton finished 31st, sophomore Jadyn Scott came in 38th place, and it was Madison Herbel, another sophomore finishing 43rd.

For Scottsbluff, senior Brooke Holzworth finished her career with a 8th place finish.

On the boys side in Class B the Gering boys finished in 7th place in the team standings led by a 3rd place finish from senior Peyton Seiler, who crossed the line with a time of 16:40.52.

Skutt won the team title in Class B boys with the 1st and 2nd place finishers.

Some solid team finishes in Class C as well with Sidney finishing 2nd in the boys race led by Daniel Bashtovoi in 4th place. In the girls race it was Chadron finishing in 5th place and Sidney coming in 7th.

On to Class D it was the Bridgeport girls finishing 15th in the team standings led by senior Sarah Lang finishing in 19th place. The Hemingford girls finished 16th and Bayard was 18th.

In Class D boys Bayard had a 17th place team finish led by Daemon Alvilez with a top 30 finish.

To check the brackets from all classes from the official NSAA page you can CLICK HERE.