Girls basketball Subdistrict pairings announced

The start of the girls high school basketball postseason is set with the release of the Subdistrict pairings.

Subdistrict action starts this next Monday for girls teams across the region. Below you’ll find the official tournament brackets from the NSAA.

Girls B-8 hosted by Scottsbluff CLICK HERE. This tournament will only have two games and we’ll have both on KNEB.tv along with RRN-Scottsbluff radio coverage.

Girls C1-12 hosted by Sidney CLICK HERE.

Girls C2-12 hosted by Bridgeport CLICK HERE.

Girls D1-12 CLICK HERE.

Girls D2-12 CLICK HERE.

Girls D2-11 hosted by Creek Valley CLICK HERE.

Girls D2-10 hosted by Mullen CLICK HERE.