Girls Class B State Golf coming to Panhandle

BY Chris Cottrell | December 11, 2019
The NSAA has awarded Scottsbluff and Gering the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Girls Class B State Golf Championships.

A presentation was made today (Wednesday 12/11) at a meeting in Norfolk and the NSAA made the announcement via their Twitter page late this afternoon.

Here’s a preliminary statement from Brenda Leisy, the Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director, “A team from both Scottsbluff and Gering presented our bid to host the Class B Girls State Golf Championship In 2020-2022 and we were awarded the bid early this afternoon. We are all very proud and excited to work on this sports event as a collaborative effort.”

We’ll have more on this story from one or both of Scottsbluff Activities Director, Dave Hoxworth, and Gering Activities Director, Glen Koski, tomorrow on the Rural Radio Network platforms.

