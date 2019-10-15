Girls State Golf: Scottsbluff wins State Championship, Gering runner-up

For the eighth time in school history, and the first since back to back titles in 2013 and 2014, the Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats are the Class B state golf champions.

Scottsbluff finished on top with a two day score of 677. After a scoring day one round of 327, Scottsbluff followed up today with a 350.

Western Nebraska was completely dominant as Gering finished in second place with a combined two day score of 691, 14 shots back of their rival. Gering shot 336 yesterday and today came back with a 355 team score.

The two teams were absolutely dominant as they combined for seven of the top thirteen places on the leaderboard.

Scottsbluff freshman, Anna Kelley, was tremendous, finishing in a tie for second place. Kelley entered today in second and hung tough to post an 11 over par 83. She shot 76 on Monday and finished with a two day score of 159.

Aurora’s Danica Badura was on fire winning the tournament at +1; she shot one over on day one and closed with a championship round of even par.

Here’s that grouping of players from Scottsbluff and Gering that were near the top of the leaderboard…

T-2. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff +15

5. Madi Schlaepfer, Gering +18

T-6. Ali Boswell, Gering +20

T-6. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff +20

T-11. Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff +33

T-11. Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, +33

13. Avery Mitchell, Gering +36

Also in the mix near the top was Gering’s Kelsey Le, who finished solo 17th place.

We’ll update this story a little later with some more full results plus a check on Class C when final scores are posted.