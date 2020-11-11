Gladney, Holdren receive Player of the Week nods

CHADRON, Neb. — November 10, 2020 — Chadron State College football players Montel Gladney, of Flowood, Mississippi, and Drake Holdren, of Greeley, Colorado, were honored on Tuesday as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week.

Gladney starred at wide receiver, leading the Eagles in receiving with 116 yards on five catches. He scored on the Eagles’ longest play from scrimmage, midway through the second quarter, when he took a pass of around 10 yards and raced the rest of the way to the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown, cutting the CSC deficit to seven points.

Holdren was the Eagles’ placekicker on five extra point tries, accounting for 5 of CSC’s 35 points in the game. The previous week, he booted his first successful field goal in the Eagles uniform, a 36-yarder at South Dakota Mines.

The pair are the fourth and fifth RMAC Players of the Week on the Chadron State team, after Jalen Starks, Jahani Wright, and Jeremiah Gutierrez.