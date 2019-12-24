GNAC Basketball Tournament brackets released

The GNAC Basketball Tournaments are being held in Columbus this season, running next week from Thursday, January 2nd through Saturday, January 4th.

The six schools now involved in the GNAC are Scottsbluff, Gering, North Platte, McCook, Hastings, and Columbus.

Opening day matchups on the boys side are Scottsbluff vs. McCook, Gering vs. Hastings, and North Platte vs. Columbus.

On the girls side you get Gering vs. Columbus, Scottsbluff vs. Hastings, and McCook vs. North Platte.

The Rural Radio Network will have coverage of most, if not all, the Scottsbluff and Gering games.

