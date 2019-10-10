GNAC cross country results

Here are some results from the GNAC Cross Country Meet held Wednesday in North Platte with Gering and Scottsbluff in attendance.
Girls Team Standings
- Hastings 57
- Scottsbluff 66
- Gering 74
- McCook 86
- Columbus 95
- North Platte 108
Top area finishers: Brooke Holzworth (Scottsbluff, 2nd place), Tukker Romey (Gering, 4th), Shailee Patton (Gering, 5th), Jamisyn Howard (Scottsbluff, 10th)
Boys Team Standings
- Columbus 47
- North Platte 48
- Hastings 64
- Gering 76
- McCook 108
- Scottsbluff 159
Top area finishers: Peyton Seiler (Gering, 6th place), Tyler Nagel (Gering, 10th), Logan Andrews (Gering, 17th), Eli Marez (Gering, 18th)
Full race results can be found by CLICKING HERE.