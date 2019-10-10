class="post-template-default single single-post postid-413173 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

GNAC cross country results

BY Chris Cottrell | October 10, 2019
Here are some results from the GNAC Cross Country Meet held Wednesday in North Platte with Gering and Scottsbluff in attendance.

Girls Team Standings

  1. Hastings 57
  2. Scottsbluff 66
  3. Gering 74
  4. McCook 86
  5. Columbus 95
  6. North Platte 108

Top area finishers: Brooke Holzworth (Scottsbluff, 2nd place), Tukker Romey (Gering, 4th), Shailee Patton (Gering, 5th), Jamisyn Howard (Scottsbluff, 10th)

Boys Team Standings

  1. Columbus 47
  2. North Platte 48
  3. Hastings 64
  4. Gering 76
  5. McCook 108
  6. Scottsbluff 159

Top area finishers: Peyton Seiler (Gering, 6th place), Tyler Nagel (Gering, 10th), Logan Andrews (Gering, 17th), Eli Marez (Gering, 18th)

Full race results can be found by CLICKING HERE.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
