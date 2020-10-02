class="post-template-default single single-post postid-488965 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

GNAC Girls Golf results

BY Chris Cottrell | October 2, 2020
North Platte hosted and won the GNAC Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at the Lake Maloney Golf Course.

Scottsbluff got a second overall team finish and the Bearcats Emily Krzyzanowski finished second on the individual leaderboard. Madi Schlaepfer of Gering finished in third place.

Team Scores

  1. North Platte 316
  2. Scottsbluff 328
  3. McCook 368
  4. Gering 400
  5. Hastings 436

Leaderboard

  1. Baylee Steele, North Platte 73
  2. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 74
  3. Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 75
  4. Karsen Morrison, North Platte 77
  5. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 77
  6. Maya Lashley, North Platte 81
  7. Abbie Jones, North Platte 85
  8. Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff 88
  9. Tayber Meyer, Gering 89
  10. Neilli Heinhold, Scottsbluff 89
