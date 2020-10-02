GNAC Girls Golf results

North Platte hosted and won the GNAC Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at the Lake Maloney Golf Course.

Scottsbluff got a second overall team finish and the Bearcats Emily Krzyzanowski finished second on the individual leaderboard. Madi Schlaepfer of Gering finished in third place.

Team Scores

North Platte 316 Scottsbluff 328 McCook 368 Gering 400 Hastings 436

Leaderboard