GNAC Girls Golf results

North Platte hosted and won the GNAC Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at the Lake Maloney Golf Course.
Scottsbluff got a second overall team finish and the Bearcats Emily Krzyzanowski finished second on the individual leaderboard. Madi Schlaepfer of Gering finished in third place.
Team Scores
- North Platte 316
- Scottsbluff 328
- McCook 368
- Gering 400
- Hastings 436
Leaderboard
- Baylee Steele, North Platte 73
- Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 74
- Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 75
- Karsen Morrison, North Platte 77
- Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff 77
- Maya Lashley, North Platte 81
- Abbie Jones, North Platte 85
- Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff 88
- Tayber Meyer, Gering 89
- Neilli Heinhold, Scottsbluff 89