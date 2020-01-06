GNAC wrestling results

The GNAC Wrestling Tournament was held at Scottsbluff High School this past Saturday afternoon.

Hastings captured the team championship with 149.5 points. The two local teams; Gering and Scottsbluff, finished third and fifth respectively. The Bulldogs tallied 105.5 points while the Bearcats finished with 73 points.

Gering and Scottsbluff each had two individual champions.

First places for Gering came from Quinton Chavez at 113 lbs and Nate Rocheleau at 138 lbs.

Scottsbluff came up with first place finishes from Paul Garcia at 120 lbs and Trayton Travnicek at 285 lbs.

Team Scores