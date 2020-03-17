Green Looks To Transfer From NU

Chalk up another defection for the Nebraska men’s basketball team. According to numerous sources NU guard Jervay Green has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Green the 6-3 guard originally from the Denver area was a bit of disappointment for the Huskers as he averaged just 8 points and 4 rebounds a game. Green was benched midseason and ended up appearing in 29 games for the Huskers. He made 15 starts in his only year in Lincoln. Green was considered one of the best junior college players in the country while playing at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff before coming to Lincoln. He was originally recruited by former head coach Tim Miles.