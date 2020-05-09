Haarberg Commits To NU

Kearney Catholic’s Henrich Haarberg didn’t wait long to pull the trigger on a scholarship offer from Nebraska. Haarberg on Saturday announced his commitment to the Big Red on social media less than a week after picking up an offer from head coach Scott Frost. He becomes the first quarterback to verbally commit to the Huskers for the class of 2021.

Haarberg started to draw plenty of interest from schools from across the country this spring. Along with offers from Nebraska, Vanderbilt and North Carolina offered last week and he also held offers from Boston College and Wyoming among many others. Haarberg is considered to be a three star recruit by Rivals.com.