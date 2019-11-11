Haiby Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby earned a spot on the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll on Monday after her electrifying performance in a win at Missouri on Sunday afternoon.

Haiby, a 5-9 sophomore guard from Moorhead, Minn., erupted for 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field, including 3-of-7 three-pointers, to help Nebraska push past the Tigers, 90-85 in overtime at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Haiby scored Nebraska’s first eight points of the game to set the tone for the Big Red. She finished the first half with 10 points, then added 14 in the second half, including a three-pointer with three seconds left to tie the game at 76 and send it to overtime.

In the extra period, Haiby hit Nebraska’s final field goal and two free throws with 13.3 seconds left to account for the game’s final points and seal the Huskers’ first road win over a Southeastern Conference opponent since NU beat Texas A&M 74-63 at College Station on March 25, 2013, to advance to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

Haiby, who was making just her second career start, set career highs in points (28), minutes (35), field goals made (11) and attempted (19), while also matching her career best with three three-pointers. Missouri has advanced to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including a trip to the second round last season. The Tigers won 24 games last year and advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals before defeating Drake in the NCAA first round.

For the week, Haiby averaged 18.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 2.0 assists to help the Huskers start the season 2-0.

Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena to open a four-game home stand on Thursday night by taking on Morgan State. Tip-off between the Huskers and the Bears is set for 7 p.m., with tickets available now at Huskers.com.