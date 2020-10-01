Hickstein selected as RMAC Golfer of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — September 30, 2020 — Chadron State College golfer Alpine Hickstein was tabbed the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday, in a weekly release from the conference office.

Hickstein, a sophomore from Chadron, won the Yellow Jacket Fall Invitational by shooting 86-75-161 at Spearfish Canyon Country Club in South Dakota earlier this week, helping the Eagles to the top of the team standings at the tournament, which included host Black Hills State and nearby South Dakota Mines.

Her Tuesday round of 75 strokes ties her second-best career round score, and it is her best of the season so far.

Hickstein is the first RMAC Women’s Golfer of the Week from Chadron State since Ally Malzahn took the honor on October 11, 2007, after setting the school tournament record of 153, which still stands.