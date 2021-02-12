High school basketball scoreboard, schedule

Here are some scores from Thursday plus some other news and notes as we head towards the weekend.

Thursday scores

G- North Platte 50, Scottsbluff 42…Gracie Haneborg led North Platte in scoring with 21 points and Carly Purdy scored 12 to go along with 14 rebounds. Mariyah Avila topped Scottsbluff with 10.

B- Scottsbluff 62, North Platte 54…sophomore Kellon Harris went for 20 points and Tyler Harre finished with 13 as the Bearcats won their fifth straight game.

G- Gering 47, McCook 39…Gering was able to erase a five point halftime deficit to get the home win. Every win important for Gering as they look to lock up a top 16 spot for a district final. Nickie Todd led Gering with 16 and Chloey Fries scored 14.

B- McCook 52, Gering 46…Bulldogs couldn’t hold onto a halftime lead as the Bison got 27 points from Mark Arp. Brett Pszanka led Gering with 20 in the loss.

G- Bridgeport 77, Morrill 57…The Loomis-Goltl sisters, Olivia and Ruthie, combined to score 49 as Bridgeport won their 20th game of the season. Libbie Schaefer led Morrill with 20.

B- Bridgeport 69, Morrill 19…Luis Garza scored 16 for the Bulldogs, who now have 19 wins.

B- Alliance 73, Rapid City Christian 61

G- Garden County 46, Leyton 28

G- Mullen 53, Sandhills Valley 30

B- Mullen 73, Sandhills Valley 53

Friday broadcast schedule

G/B- McCook at Scottsbluff…coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com starting at 1:45.

G/B- North Platte at Gering…coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO 190, KMOR 93.3 FM, and KMORfm.com starting at 1:45.

G/B- Chadron at Sidney POSTPONED (no school at Chadron)

G/B- Mitchell at Ogallala

B- Bayard at Minatare (new start time of 5:30)

G/B- Pine Bluffs at Southeast

G/B- Douglas at Torrington

G/B- Rock River at Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Girls Subdistrict Tournaments start Monday

Postseason action for girls high school basketball starts on Monday and the brackets are out for all the Subdistrict Tournaments. They were posted yesterday and you can them all by CLICKING HERE.